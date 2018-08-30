ValuEngine Upgrades Harte Hanks (HHS) to Sell

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Harte Hanks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harte Hanks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE HHS opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.78. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. equities research analysts forecast that Harte Hanks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Harte Hanks during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,305,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

