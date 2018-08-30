VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 17.26% of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,014,000.

IDX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,421. VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

