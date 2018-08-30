VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Stake Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,720 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,997,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after purchasing an additional 563,646 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,446,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 382,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 366,127 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 116,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

