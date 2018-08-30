Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) is Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,106,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 694,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 35,178 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 164,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 651,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

