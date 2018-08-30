Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 60,624.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 458,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after buying an additional 457,712 shares during the last quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,403,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $62.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

