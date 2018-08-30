Vascular Biogenics Ltd (VBLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.94.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -1.79. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 10.45.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

