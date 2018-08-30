Vector Group (VGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Vector Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Vector Group stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 870,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

