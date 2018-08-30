Verastem Inc (VSTM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,015,546 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 7,309,468 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,132,691 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, VP Joseph M. Lobacki bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $44,583.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,583. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 2,520.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,058,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,853 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Verastem by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,737,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 487,000 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Verastem by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.55. Verastem has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

