Verastem (VSTM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM):

8/28/2018 – Verastem was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/13/2018 – Verastem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Verastem had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $12.00.

8/9/2018 – Verastem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cann. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Verastem’s loss per share of $0.30 was in line with our estimated $0.30. There was an unanticipated upfront payment from Yakult of $10 million, in association with a collaboration agreement. This was offset by higher than estimated operating expense. SG&A of $15.8 million was higher than our estimated $90.0 million due to infrastructure ramp in association with the anticipated launch of Duvelisib in Q4 2018. R&D of $12.4 million exceeded our estimated $10.6 million due to further development of Duvelisib.””

7/27/2018 – Verastem was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Verastem was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2018 – Verastem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

7/13/2018 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Verastem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cann. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We rate Verastem, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Outperform and we are increasing our price target to account for an increased average forward price-to-sales multiple of the biotechnology sector.””

Shares of VSTM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,614. Verastem Inc has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $710.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.55.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Verastem Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verastem news, VP Joseph M. Lobacki acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $44,583.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verastem by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 314,401 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Verastem by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

