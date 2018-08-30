Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,257,798 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.94% of Verisign worth $1,162,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Verisign by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Verisign by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Verisign by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Verisign by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisign by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $158.78 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.27 and a 12-month high of $160.08. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

