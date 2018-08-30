Vermilion Energy (VET) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.17.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.60. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.05 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 411.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.