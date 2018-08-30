Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 39.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 103,374 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 44.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 433,362 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.