VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

News stories about VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 47.0529100295044 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $50.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.0239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

