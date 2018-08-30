Vivo Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB)

Vivo Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,588 shares during the period. Selecta Biosciences comprises about 1.3% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 3.49% of Selecta Biosciences worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 176,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SELB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -3.67. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 150.84% and a negative net margin of 31,556.04%. analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.