VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VOLVO AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

VLVLY stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. analysts expect that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, UD, Prevost, and Nova Bus brands.

