Vonovia (VNA) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.59 ($53.01).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR:VNA opened at €44.67 ($51.94) on Monday. Vonovia has a one year low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a one year high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.