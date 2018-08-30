Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (IID) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

IID stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

