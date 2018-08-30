WABCO (WBC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about WABCO (NYSE:WBC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WABCO earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.0406333931901 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

WBC opened at $123.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WABCO has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WABCO from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $159.00 price target on WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of WABCO in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of WABCO in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

