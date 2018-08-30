Wallace Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,231,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,131,000. Qurate Retail Inc Series A accounts for approximately 3.4% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $980,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $45,888,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 21.05%. research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

