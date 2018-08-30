WaykiChain Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003427 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, Huobi, DragonEX and ABCC. WaykiChain has a market cap of $41.91 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00275606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00153045 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010786 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,387,223 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, BCEX, Rfinex, ABCC, QBTC, ChaoEX, Hotbit and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.