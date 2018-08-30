Weatherford International (WFT) Bonds Drop 0.6% During Trading Insider Trade

An issue of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) debt fell 0.6% against its face value during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.25% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $95.00 and was trading at $96.00 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price. Specifically, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $2,195,310.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,406.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 227,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 370,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period.

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

