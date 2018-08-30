Weir Group (WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Weir Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,170 ($27.99) to GBX 2,500 ($32.25) in a report on Monday, July 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.25) to GBX 2,675 ($34.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.67) to GBX 2,700 ($34.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,334.47 ($30.11).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,905.50 ($24.58) on Thursday. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,696 ($21.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,326 ($30.01).

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 46.30 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 48.20 ($0.62) by GBX (1.90) (($0.02)). Weir Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.24%.

In other Weir Group news, insider JIm McDonald bought 500 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($25.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,895 ($12,764.45).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

