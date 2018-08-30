Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Glaukos (GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Glaukos to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Glaukos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. Glaukos has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 38,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,732,404.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $386,011.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,411.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,513 shares of company stock worth $8,276,890. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Glaukos by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Glaukos by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.