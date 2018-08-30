Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $18.47 Million Position in Buckle Inc (BKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,809 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.41% of Buckle worth $18,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

NYSE BKE opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.82 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

