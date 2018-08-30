Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $18.67 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 681,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $731,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $560,000.

Shares of FVC stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $29.78.

