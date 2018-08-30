Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $19.23 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 908,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,718,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,940,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCI opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0166 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

