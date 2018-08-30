WesBanco Inc (WSBC) EVP Michael L. Perkins Sells 3,250 Shares

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $163,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,041.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WSBC opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco Inc has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WesBanco by 2,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.