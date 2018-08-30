Westar Energy (WR) versus Alliant Energy (LNT) Critical Survey

Westar Energy (NYSE: LNT) and Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Westar Energy alerts:

75.1% of Westar Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Westar Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westar Energy and Alliant Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westar Energy $2.57 billion 2.99 $323.92 million $2.27 23.79 Alliant Energy $3.38 billion 2.97 $467.50 million $1.93 22.27

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Westar Energy. Alliant Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westar Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Westar Energy has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westar Energy and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westar Energy 12.50% 8.40% 2.80% Alliant Energy 14.14% 11.35% 3.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westar Energy and Alliant Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westar Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alliant Energy 1 5 0 0 1.83

Westar Energy currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Alliant Energy has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.35%. Given Westar Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Westar Energy is more favorable than Alliant Energy.

Dividends

Westar Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Westar Energy pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westar Energy has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Alliant Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Westar Energy beats Alliant Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc., an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines. It retails electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as for lighting public streets and highways; and engages in the electricity wholesale to electric cooperatives, municipalities, other electric utilities, and regional transmission organizations. The company provides its services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson, as well as in south-central and southeastern Kansas, such as the city of Wichita. It serves approximately 708,000 customers. Westar Energy, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2017, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Westar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.