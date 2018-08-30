Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 52.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 176.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 48.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,976 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 215.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 117,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

NYSE SBI opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $9.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

There is no company description available for Western Asset Intermediate Municipal Fund.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.