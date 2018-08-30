Wey Education PLC (WEY) Insider Dame Erica Christine Pienaar Sells 300,000 Shares

Wey Education PLC (LON:WEY) insider Dame Erica Christine Pienaar sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £48,000 ($61,919.50).

WEY stock opened at GBX 18.20 ($0.23) on Thursday. Wey Education PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.30 ($0.57).

Wey Education Company Profile

Wey Education plc provides online educational services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates InterHigh, a non-selective fee paying online secondary school, which offers services in IGCSE, A/S, and A-Level subjects; and Wey ecademy that provides online tuition and other services across a range of subjects and curricula, such as iGCSE and A levels or specialist vocational courses to and for other education providers and schools.

