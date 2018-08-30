Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce sales of $5.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.53 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $21.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $22.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.75.

NYSE:WHR traded down $3.39 on Monday, hitting $126.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,256. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $190.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Diane M. Dietz purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $123,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

