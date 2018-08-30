William J. Leatherberry Sells 25,000 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 25,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,045.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,398,000 after purchasing an additional 717,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,654,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NMI by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 469,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $6,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on NMI from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

