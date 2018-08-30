Wingstop Inc (WING) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Wingstop has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wingstop to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WING. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $57,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,198. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

