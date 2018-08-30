Winmark Co. (WINA) VP Leah A. Goff Sells 1,250 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,250 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $150.60. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $153.70. The company has a market cap of $575.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.20.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,493,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

