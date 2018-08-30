WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F (DIM) is GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F (NYSEARCA:DIM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F comprises about 2.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F by 3.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 327,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F by 5.2% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 197,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F by 16.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter.

DIM opened at $66.30 on Thursday. WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F Company Profile

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

