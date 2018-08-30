Workiva (WK) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Workiva (NYSE:WK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Workiva earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.4342980237522 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of WK stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.01. Workiva has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 million. equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Workiva from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workiva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Workiva to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

