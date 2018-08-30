WP Carey (WPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of WPC opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 38.18%. WP Carey’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that WP Carey will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WP Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

