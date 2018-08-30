WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Receives $59.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $3,120,560.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,929.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $155,914.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,982 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,922. 4.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 165,476 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,409,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,153,000 after purchasing an additional 79,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,172,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.02%. equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.19%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

