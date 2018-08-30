XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) Insider Buys $49,950.00 in Stock

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) insider Danielle Cupps purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 1,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,031. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 201,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,206 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 1,548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 186,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

