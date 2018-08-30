XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.04.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 485,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,452. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.28. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

