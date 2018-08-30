Yousriya Loza-Sawiris Buys 48,300 Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) Stock

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) insider Yousriya Loza-Sawiris bought 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.52 per share, with a total value of C$942,816.00.

Yousriya Loza-Sawiris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

On Thursday, August 23rd, Yousriya Loza-Sawiris bought 39,400 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.31 per share, with a total value of C$760,814.00.

EDV traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,624. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$18.09 and a 52-week high of C$26.86.

EDV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.