Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) to report $84.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.67 million and the lowest is $83.50 million. 8X8 posted sales of $72.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $351.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $357.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $426.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $408.01 million to $451.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

EGHT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,550. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

