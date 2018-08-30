Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) to Post $2.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) to post $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

In other CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,555 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,541. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 11,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 35,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $194.50. 98,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,574. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $196.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

