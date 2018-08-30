Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc (CONE) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. CyrusOne had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. MED boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of CONE opened at $67.82 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

In other news, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,936 shares in the company, valued at $34,575,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,037 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,561,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,486,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in CyrusOne by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CyrusOne by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.