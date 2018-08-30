Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Innospec Inc. (IOSP) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innospec’s earnings. Innospec posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Innospec had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter.

IOSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innospec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $34,112.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $495,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $227,678.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,654 shares of company stock worth $285,800. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 206,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,134,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after acquiring an additional 48,893 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 55.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,940. Innospec has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

