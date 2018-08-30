Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc (TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.34 Million

Brokerages predict that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will post $151.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.09 million and the highest is $153.00 million. Twilio posted sales of $100.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $588.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.71 million to $592.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $734.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $702.54 million to $759.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twilio to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $209,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,662 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,569. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,266,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,516,000 after acquiring an additional 477,552 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $17,181,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $16,992,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Twilio by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after acquiring an additional 369,791 shares during the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.55 and a beta of -0.26. Twilio has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.