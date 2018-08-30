Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.58). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 521.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.53% and a net margin of 74.01%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 344,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APVO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 160,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,518. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $120.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

