Zacks: Analysts Expect ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5.

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages recently commented on ASLN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann began coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,660,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 stock remained flat at $$7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

About ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors.

