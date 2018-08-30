Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Post $1.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 31.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.48. 2,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $1,680,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,625 shares of company stock worth $4,415,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

