Zacks: Analysts Expect GMS Inc (GMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $771.32 Million

Equities analysts expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to post sales of $771.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.47 million. GMS reported sales of $642.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $778.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.61 million. GMS had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMS. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on GMS in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

In related news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $389,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,333,414.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J David Smith bought 2,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $53,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GMS by 13.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GMS by 12.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in GMS by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GMS by 67.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 54.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,938. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. GMS has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

